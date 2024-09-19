Rotarians from across Windsor-Essex will again join members of the local Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) chapter to help build beds for children across the region this weekend.

Rotary Clubs of Windsor/Essex is in their third year of participation, and has donated $30,000 and built 90 beds, putting them in the gold level donor status.



Chapter president Brian Cyncora says in the three years since the organization has been in Windsor, they've built a total of 619 beds and recently delivered a total of 587 beds.



"That's 587 kids that are no longer sleeping on the floor in our town and they're sleeping in their own beds, which is huge. And that means that the investment we've been able to put into the community, the financial investment, is well over $250,000."



He says each bed built is valued at $450, and with the organization being volunteer run, he says it helps keep costs down.



"We buy in bulk lumber now, trying to minimize the costs. Inflation is a problem. All the challenges we've been having with supply chain issues have certainly impacted us."



Cyncora says the organization is 100 per cent donation based as they do not receive government funding.



He says they're always looking for the community to come out and support.



"Anyone that goes into that mattress company, WorldWide Mattress on Jefferson, they can buy a mattress, sheets, pillow and comforter set for the same price that we get it for. They can donate it to us and it go into our inventory there and they will get a tax receipt issued."



Cyncora says high school students also help build beds with Villanova, Holy Names, and St. Joseph's each building 27 beds in the fall and another 27 in the spring through the school construction programs.

