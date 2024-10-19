The Rotary Club of Windsor (1918) will host a fundraiser dinner on Sunday evening in support of global efforts to eradicate polio.

The Pigout For Polio will take place at the Serbian Centre, 6770 Tecumseh Rd East, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Co-chair Nick Bibic says the local Rotary club has been involved with this program since 2014.



"We are looking forward to eradicate this diseases that is crippling children throughout the world."



He says organizers are expecting between 250-275 people.



"Last year we were able to forward to World Health Organization and to our Rotary International, we were able to forward in the area of $32,000 plus for the eradication of polio."



Bibic says this fight is personal, with many of his members having been directly involved in administering the polio vaccine in the field before the pandemic



"We are very thankful to our community that comes and to support this event by buying a ticket, having dinner with us and having a fellowship with us, but even more important is what makes it shine is our sponsors year after year.'



Tickets for the event are $40 each with children 11 and under free.



Tickets can be purchased at Rotary1918.com or by calling the Rotary office at 519-253-6382.



Organizers say every dollar raised will be tripled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

