The Rotary Club of Windsor 1918 is looking forward to welcoming the community to Central Park Athletics in Windsor this weekend for the 30th annual Children's Festival.

The two-day event kicks off on Saturday, September 14 and features a variety of children activities for all ages such as interactive games, bouncy castles, pony rides, live entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus.

Al Kidd is the club's past president and says hosting the event for 30 years is a big deal for Rotary.



"We're able to give something back to the kids," says Kidd. "We have always had our major fundraiser Art in the Park in June but we were concerned that we weren't doing enough for the little tots so 30 years ago they decided to do Children's Fest and it's really grown and taken off since then."

Laura Tiberia is the club's operations manager and says admission is $5 at the door or $8 for a weekend pass.

"We put it back into the community with community grants," says Tiberia. "We dig wells in international countries. We buy wheelchairs, we have a lot of student programs that we fund."



Rotary says the event draws about 5,000 people.



It's runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.