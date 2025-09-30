An evening of reflection.

The Rotary Club of Essex is hosting an event to commemorate the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

This free event will feature guest speakers, a smudge ceremony, songs, and more.

Sherry Huff and Lesley Snake, who are both from the Lenape community, will share their strengths and will play a welcoming son during the event.

The event will take place at the Essex Arena in the Shaheen Community Room.

Rina Hyland, 2025-26 Club President of the Rotary Club of Essex, says it will be an evening of reflection.

"So the smudging ceremony is going to be kind of informal as people come in, and that will take us to the formal part of the evening. And we have two speakers, Sherry Huff and Lesley Snake, and both of these women are from the Lenape community."

She says the two guest speakers will share stories, and songs.

"They basically are coming to just have a conversation with the people that attend, sharing and discussing the strengths and spirit of their own community."

Hyland says she's hoping this will bring the community together.

"Part of the areas of focus for Rotary in general is peacekeeping, and conflict resolution, so we're hoping to bring the community together to learn a little bit more about the Indigenous experience, and just build community bonds."

The event will begin at 6 p.m.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a Canadian federal holiday to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools, their families, and the lasting impact of the residential school system.