The Rotary Club of Chatham is completing its pledge to the Children’s Treatment Centre of Chatham-Kent (CTC) Foundation’s Build #ForTheKids initiative, delivering a donation of $250,000 for the new playground at the future CTC location.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to deliver the final piece of our commitment to this meaningful project,” says Tania Sharpe, outgoing president of the Rotary Club of Chatham. “Creating welcoming, accessible spaces where children can play and thrive aligns perfectly with our mission of giving back to our community.”

The playground at the new CTC facility, located along McNaughton Avenue, is now fully funded and poised to become a vibrant haven for local families. With a total of $250,000 contributed toward the Build #ForTheKids campaign, Rotary’s support remains a shining example of community-driven generosity.

“One in five children in Chatham-Kent depends on CTC’s services,” underscores Mike Genge, CTC Foundation President. “The completed Rotary contribution signifies more than financial support—it embodies hope and connection for the children we serve.”

The playground is designed to reflect CTC’s dedication to inclusivity and care. It will be a welcoming, accessible space—just as the CTC Foundation envisions for the broader new “Butterfly Building”, which centers on a dynamic new 55,000-square-foot facility for children and families in Chatham-Kent.