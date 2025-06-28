An exciting event to commemorate the official opening of the LaSalle Landing water feature.

The Rotary Club LaSalle Centennial, along with the Town of LaSalle, will celebrate the opening of the Rotary Circle - a ground-oriented water feature - on Saturday afternoon.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the loop will take place at 4:30 p.m., followed by a number of family-friendly activities like games, food trucks, and of course the water feature.

The Rotary Club LaSalle Centennial sponsored the construction of the Rotary Circle which includes 24 ground-oriented water spray jets with lighting, surrounded by a sitting area with 10 benches.

The water jets are activated when a nearby button is pushed.

Mary-Lou Amlin, Chairperson of the Legacy Committee with the Rotary Club LaSalle Centennial, says it's going to be a great day.

"It's an event for kids, family, and everybody in LaSalle to enjoy our beautiful waterfront. It's the second phase of the large project at LaSalle Landing. So, we're going to have food trucks, we're going to have games, the main event will be when the jets turn on and the kids will be able to jump in and play."

She says the water feature is amazing.

"They have a different sequence as they go through a pattern, and they light up and the colours change so in the evening it's going to look really, really cool. And of course we have our Rotary Circle, our logo is there, so we're really excited about the whole thing. It's going to be great."

Amlin says it will be a space for all.

"It's going to be a great place for people to relax, and to have fun, and you bring your kids, your grandkids and watch them play. There's benches all around, there's shade sails so you could sit in the sun, you could sit in the shade."

The Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial will also be hosting a movie night at the Event Centre at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The loop phase is a $9-million project that includes an outdoor skate trail that serves as a walking path in the warmer months, along with the Rotary Club water feature, right next to the Event Centre on Front Road.

The entire LaSalle Landing waterfront project is roughly $50-million and will include a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces, such as a walkable parkland, a festival lawn, and a sports zone.