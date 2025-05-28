17 non-profit organizations across Windsor-Essex have been awarded grants from the Rotary Club of Windsor (1918).

A total of $47,500 was handed out, made possible through the club's various fundraising initiatives, including the Art in the Park festival.

Among the funded projects for 2025 were a wide range of creative, inclusive, and impactful initiatives such as Muskoka Woods Experience, Brentwood Youth Empowerment: Building Skills, Confidence, and Community, Camp McGivney: An Inclusive Summer Camp for Children & Youth with Disabilities, and the Resilient School Food Fund.

Janice Forsyth, Community Service Grants Chair, says this year there was a focus on programs that support children and youth, reinforcing the club's commitment to investing in the next generation.

"We got an overwhelming response with over $200,000 in requests, and we just had $47,500," said Forsyth.

Forsyth says their organization was able to raise more money to give back due to the continued success of events like Art in the Park.

"It means a lot to us to be able to help, we helped 17 organizations get a little bit of a leg up with some of their initiatives that are already going, or things that they wanted to get started," she said.

Forsyth says the need for additional funding for non-profits is greater than ever.

"I think a lot of them had some funding on the go but we were able to give them some additional to top up what they had already raised, and so I think it just makes their job a bit easier, hopefully," said Forsyth.

Non-profits were eligible to apply for up to $5,000 in funding, or up to $10,000 for collaborative projects involving two or more organizations.