Get ready to swing into this year's golf season at Roseland Golf and Curling Club.

While an exact date has yet to be announced, it's expected that the course will be open before Easter weekend.

The city owned golf course in south Windsor opened in early April last year, but typically opens at the end of March, which is expected for this year as well.

Dave Deluzio, General Manager and Head Golf Professional at Roseland, says that the course is in excellent condition due to a light winter, and a dry end to the winter season.

He says the phone has been ringing non-stop with golfers asking when the course will open, and if they will open for these unseasonably warm days.

Last year was their best year yet, seeing over 39,000 rounds of golf over the 2023 season. Deluzio adds that throughout the season their tee-time sheets are 95 per cent full daily, if not 100 per cent.

Deluzio says the course is in great condition.

"It's been a very dry winter, not a lot of snow, the course is really, really dry right now. So the greens are in fantastic shape, the fairways, and this has given us a great opportunity to get the grounds crew out on the course. Usually at this time of year it's pretty wet, it's pretty muddy, so we've been able to get equipment on the course, do some improvements to the trees, do some bunker work."

He says last year was their best year yet.



"Each day that we're open our tee-sheet is close to 100 per cent full, some days it is. But our average for the year is over 95 per cent. Last year we put through 39,000 rounds, and when I say rounds those are 18 hole rounds, so it's a very busy golf course. It's Canada's only Donald Ross, municipal golf course, we keep it in pristine condition."



He says they continue to make improvements to the course.



"We keep getting better each year. We're continuously money back into the course, we're addressing the issues that need to be addressed, like drainage, and sprinkler systems, and other projects down the road. So, we're quite pleased, it's great to see the community support it, it's great to see golfers of all level at Roseland."



Deluzio adds that once Roseland opens for the season, Little River Golf Course will follow suit a couple of weeks later.

He says 90 per cent of the tee-time bookings are done online through the Roseland website or Tee-On. He says tee-times can also be made by phone at Roseland.