The 2025 golf season has opened at Roseland Golf Club in South Windsor.

The 18 hole city owned course is already at capacity for bookings this weekend with excited golfers hitting the greens for the first time this year.

General Manager and Head Pro Dave Deluzio told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg that with the Canadian dollar being low and the economic trade war, he thinks local golfers will remain in Canada and play locally and he's hoping to top last year's numbers of 40,000 rounds of golf recorded.

"From the phone calls that I've had so far, this winter, this spring, yesterday, the demand for tee-times at Roseland is very high" he says adding, "I think as long as we have good weather, because that's what impacts the number of rounds per season, we don't have a rainy season, I think our rounds will keep going up."

Deluzio says the course is in great shape. "It came through the winter well, there's no damage. The little bit of sun and warmth we've had in the last few weeks, they've (the greens) really started to sprout and grow. So overall, we're really happy with the golf course, it's very dry too so the power carts will be going out so it's going to be a great weekend", he says.

Deluzio says the Little River golf course always opens on the second Friday of April.

Online bookings, which Deluzio strongly suggests as it tends to quickly sell out, can be made here: https://roselandgolfandcurlingclub.ca/book-a-tee-time/.

Last year, the two clubs netted a $595,000 profit, which was largely attributed to not having to pay for things such as electricity, heating, or cooling at the vacant Roseland clubhouse.