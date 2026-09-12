Roseland Golf Club celebrating their 100th anniversary

A major milestone for a local golf course.

Roseland Golf Club is celebrating their 100th anniversary with a special golf tournament and community celebration to commemorate a century of history and tradition.

Everyone is invited to attend the event on Saturday afternoon to honour this milestone moment and celebrate Roseland.

Roseland Golf Club is Canada’s only Donald Ross-designed municipal golf course.

The championship course and driving range were established in 1926. The nine-hole par 3 course was added in the 1960s.

The event will feature speeches and awards, food trucks, patio service, and a live DJ.

Gary Kaschak, ward 8 councillor and Chair of the Roseland Board of Directors, says it’s a team effort to keep the course as special as it is.

“The board, the golf course staff, and the support from City Council as well too has been important here, that they want to make sure that Roseland got back to profitable but also kept its luster and its charm and the elegance that it’s had for all these years in Windsor.”

He says it’s been a great season so far despite a few hiccups.

“We lost a few days with that wildfire smoke and a couple of crazy storms on July 3 and September 3 that went through and caused some havoc and a little bit of a closure at Roseland on some days. But we’re trending in a good direction; we’re getting a lot of golfers.”

Kaschak says they continue to make improvements to the course.

“We’ve put some money into storm detection, lightning detection, we’ve put some money into the irrigation system so that when we don’t get the rain, we can give it the proper watering and whatnot. So very happy with the progression at Roseland.”

The event will run from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sept. 12.

Roseland Golf Course is located at 455 Kennedy Drive.

Construction of the new $33-million “Residences at Roseland” condo is underway. The new clubhouse will feature a 5,600-square-foot building with 2,000 square feet of covered patio space.