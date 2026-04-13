Rory McIlroy has joined more elite company at the Masters.

He pulled away with a pair of birdies around Amen Corner and, as usual, saved a little drama for the end before taking his place in Augusta National history as only the fourth back-to-back champion.

The moment Rory claimed his second Green Jacket. #themasters pic.twitter.com/CPH0A4WoKB — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2026

McIlroy seized control for good with a bold shot over Rae's Creek to 7 feet for birdie on the par-3 12th.

Then he blistered a 350-yard drive on the par-5 13th that set up another birdie.

There were a few dicey moments, but he shot a 1-under 71 to for a one-shot victory to join Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as repeat winners.