Roots shareholders approve go-private transaction

TORONTO — Roots Corp. shareholders have voted in favour of the retailer going private through a transaction led by a New York brand management firm.

The apparel company says the shareholder vote passed but did not immediately disclose how much support the deal garnered.

The transaction is subject to other court and regulatory approvals but is expected to close in the fourth quarter of the year.

Under the deal with Marquee Brands announced in August, Roots shareholders will receive $4.10 per share.

Marquee will then use Club Monaco founder Joe Mimran’s company JM&A Design and Development Inc. to develop, manufacture and distribute Roots clothing for Canadian and U.S. stores.

Marquee Brands also manages the Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley and Roberto Cavalli labels and intends to expand Roots to other markets like Korea, India and Mexico.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press