A fire near downtown Windsor is out.
Windsor Fire and Rescue Services were called to a home in the 800-block of Victoria Avenue near Elliott Street around 2 a.m.
The roof has collapsed but there's no word on the amount of damage or if there were any injuries.
Windsor Police and Enbridge remain on scene.
Victoria Ave. is closed between Erie and Elliott Streets.
An overnight fire in the 800-block of Victoria between Elliott and Erie is under investigation. @WindsorFire1, @WindsorPolice & @enbridgegas all on the scene. No word on injuries or cause. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/UmddST85RX— Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) May 6, 2024