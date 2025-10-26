RONA+'s Home Sweet Home campaign is stepping up to help Windsor's Brentwood Recovery Home.

The two RONA locations in Windsor raised money through donations at the cashier and store barbecues as part of the campaign and then selected the group they wanted to support.

Brentwood was selected again, and on Thursday, a donation of $10,500 was handed over, above the over $8,000 raised the previous year for the organization.

Store manager at the South Windsor RONA+, Ryan Hill, says Brentwood is such a staple in the community.

"Everyone has been affected by it. You talk to people and customers, and they've been touched in some way by this facility. Good, bad, and both. It's a good symbol, and it's great to get behind it," says Hill.

Director of Culture at Brentwood Recovery Home, Russ Robinet, says they can't do what they do without the help of the community.

"Having an organization like RONA+ choose us and want to be involved with us says a lot about the value we bring to the community and the perception of Brentwood by organizations," he says.

The money donated to date has been used to help upgrade Brentwood's computers and construct greenhouses as part of a therapeutic horticultural program at the recovery home.