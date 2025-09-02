Provincial police have charged a Windsor man following a rollover crash in Lakeshore.

Last Wednesday around 4:15 p.m., police responded to County Road 42 near County Road 27 and discovered that a vehicle had left the roadway, rolled several times and attempted to drive away, striking another vehicle that had stopped to assist.

Upon speaking to the driver, officers observed signs of alleged impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to hospital as a precaution.

A 59-year-old has been charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), and dangerous operation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Windsor courtroom on Oct. 1 to answer to the charges.

Their drivers licence was suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded for seven days.