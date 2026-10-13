Roller-coasters at Canada’s Wonderland, La Ronde shut down as precaution after deadly incident in Georgia

Two Canadian amusement parks, including Canada’s Wonderland, say they are closing down roller-coasters “out of an abundance of caution” following a deadly incident at a Six Flags park near Atlanta.

In a statement, Grace Peacock, a spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland, confirmed that both Behemoth and Leviathan are currently closed.

“The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities,” Peacock’s statement read.

Canada’s Wonderland became a Six Flags property back in 2023 after the amusement park’s owner Cedar Fair merged with the theme park giant.

It is unclear when the two roller-coasters are expected to reopen.

In a statement, Montreal amusement park La Ronde also confirmed a roller-coaster closure in the wake of the incident in Georgia.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at Six Flags Over Georgia and extend our heartfelt condolences to everyone affected,” an emailed statement from a spokesperson read.

“At La Ronde, the safety of our guests and employees is our highest priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed our Goliath roller-coaster while we conduct a thorough safety review in collaboration with the ride’s manufacturer.”

The statement went on to note that the coaster is a “beloved attraction” and has been “safely carrying guests on millions of rides” for more than 20 years.

“We are taking this additional time to carefully review the attraction. It will not reopen until this review is complete and we are fully satisfied that it can be operated safely,” the spokesperson said.

COVID-19, People wear face masks as they ride 'The Goliath', roller coaster at La Ronde amusement park in Montreal, Saturday, July 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

The closures come after one person died and several others were injured in an incident on Monday at Six Flags Over Georgia, located about 24 kilometres northwest of Atlanta.

While authorities and Six Flags did not say how the amusement park patron died, witnesses told The Associated Press that the man fell to his death while riding the Goliath roller-coaster.

One rider told the wire service that he saw the man come out of his seat as he started “levitating in the air sideways.”

Goliath opened in 2006 and reaches a top speed of 113 km/h with a height of 61 metres, the park’s website states.

One witness told The Associated Press that while she was waiting in line, she saw something fly off the ride but noted that it wasn’t immediately clear it was a person.

Few details of the incident have been formally released but the major crimes unit is investigating the incident.

US Roller Coaster Death Attractions are seen at Six Flags Over Georgia, about 24 kilometers northwest of Atlanta, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) (Mike Stewart/AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

With files from The Associated Press