TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. has launched a new satellite-to-mobile text messaging service, marking the latest step in its partnership with SpaceX and Lynk Global to eventually deliver full satellite-to-phone coverage across apps, data and voice service.

The company says its Rogers Satellite text service, which also includes text-to-911 capability, is available to all Canadians through a free beta trial that will run until October.

The technology uses SpaceX's Starlink low-earth orbit satellites and Rogers' national wireless spectrum to automatically connect cellphones in areas without cell service.

It's meant to help customers stay connected in some of the most remote parts of Canada and along rural highways.

Rogers president and CEO Tony Staffieri says the announcement "represents the next big leap in wireless connectivity."

Following the trial, Rogers Satellite will be included at no additional cost to customers on the Rogers Ultimate plan and will be available for all Canadians for $15 per month.

Customers participating in the beta trial will receive a monthly $5 discount for one year.