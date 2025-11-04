TORONTO — An average audience of 10.9 million viewers watched Game 7 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers, according to Rogers Communications.

The media company says the combined viewership on Sportsnet, Sportsnet+ and Citytv for Saturday night's Game 7 coverage makes it the most-watched English-language broadcast in Canada outside of the 2010 Winter Olympics.

In a release, Rogers says the average audience peaked at 14 million around 11:38 p.m. ET when Ernie Clement came to bat with two on and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Blue Jays ended up losing the game 5-4 in 11 innings.

Rogers says the World Series averaged 7.5 million viewers, with 23 million Canadians tuning in at some point.

The seven World Series broadcasts were the seven most-watched Blue Jays games ever.

In the United States, the game averaged a combined 25.98 million viewers on Fox, Fox Deportes and Fox Sports streaming services, according to early ratings provided by Nielsen Panel Only Fast Nationals and Adobe Analytics.

Final U.S. numbers are expected to be released on Tuesday.

— With files from The Associated Press