The W.E. Care for Kids Foundation has received a significant donation thanks to a golf tournament.

Rocket Mortgage Canada presented a cheque to the W.E. Care for Kids Foundation for nearly $32,500 from proceeds collected at the 2nd annual RMC Golf Tournament held at Ambassador Golf on August 23.

Over 150 people participated at the event, bringing together industry partners, influencers, and community members from across the country in support of the foundation.

Viki Grado, the Executive Director at W.E. Care for Kids, accepted the donation while at the tournament and states that the foundation is so thankful to Rocket Mortgage for the donation.

She adds that the funds raised will be used to purchase equipment for the Paediatric units at Windsor Regional Hospital and Erie Shores Healthcare.

W.E. Care for Kids is dedicated to bridging the gap in paediatric healthcare for children in Windsor and Essex County through fundraising initiatives.

Since 1997, W.E. Care for Kids has raised more $10-million in support of equipment for paediatric programs and services at local hospitals, as well as the John McGivney Children's Centre, Ronald McDonald House Windsor, Family Respite Services, and others.