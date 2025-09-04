Chatham-Kent police say a 19-year-old man has been charged after police say he was throwing rocks at a woman.

On Aug. 28, at 5 p.m., the officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence on King Street East in Chatham.

Police say the victim reported being assaulted by a man, who was seen throwing rocks at her from a neighbouring property.

Officers say she recorded a video of the incident, which clearly captured the accused’s identity and actions, showing multiple rocks being thrown and striking her on the legs and arm.

On Wednesday, at 3:44 p.m., the accused was located and arrested. During the arrest, officers say he resisted police efforts.

The 19-year-old Chatham man has been charged with assault with a weapon under and resist arrest. He is currently being held for a bail hearing.