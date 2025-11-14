Essex County residents are being asked to rock their 'Stache and raise pledges in support of cancer care at Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington.

Erie Shores Health Foundation's (ESHF) 'Stache Campaign is on now through November until early December.

Penny Bellhouse, executive director, ESHF, said all are welcome and encouraged to participate.

"We have participants growing beards, staches, and even one brave woman who is shaving her head in support of Erie Shores oncology program," Bellhouse said.

Bellhouse said the money raised will be used to enhance cancer care at Erie Shores.

"We have six suites where we do a number of oncology treatments and we're really looking to enhance that and grow the program so that we can keep healthcare close to home for our county residents," she said.

In 2024, the 'Stache campaign raised $32,237, in support of bringing urology care back to Erie Shores.

Bellhouse said she would love to see them beat that number this year.

"We raised $32,000 last year. I would love to see us get to maybe $40,000 this year. That would be awesome," she said.

The campaign is primarily online and participants will be actively sharing their personal donation links to raise pledges for the campaign as their moustaches grow.