Rock Developments buys former LaSalle church property for $1.2M

Former St. Paul’s Church property in LaSalle has been sold. June 27, 2026. (Rob Hindi/AM800 News)

The former St. Paul’s Church property in LaSalle has been sold for $1.2 million.

Rock Developments purchased the property at the corner of Malden Road and Sprucewood Avenue, with plans to tear it down for a new commercial project.

President Rocco Tullio says demolition is expected to begin in early July.

“I frequented that church quite a bit,” Tullio said.

“We understand the importance, you know, this development, it’s the gateway into LaSalle and the best corner there is. So we want to do something special there. We want to make sure that it’s well landscaped. I’ve been in contact with the municipality on doing some things special there.”

Tullio says the development will focus on retail, not housing, because of the size of the lot, but will be designed to fit the surrounding neighbourhood.

He adds the site is already being marketed to potential tenants.

“We’re talking with numerous national tenants because of its proximity and the location, right in the heart of LaSalle, and right at the signalized intersection,” Tullio said.

“We don’t have anything nailed down as of yet, but we’re starting the process of rezoning and the site plan. We already had a pre consultation meeting. The municipality has been always great to deal with.”

He says most of the church’s artifacts have already been removed by the diocese, and the company is working with the Town of LaSalle on a way to commemorate the site.

“I’m Catholic, so I know how important this church is to the residents and to the town,” said Tullio.

“We want to commemorate the church. I’ve asked the town to come up with some ideas that we can implement into our development.”

The church closed in March after holding its final mass on March 21.

The closure was announced in January by the Diocese of London.

The main factors for the closing include a major decline in attendance since 2019 and approximately $500,000 in repairs needed at the church, such as a new roof, new siding, new windows, and water damage.