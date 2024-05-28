EDMONTON - Jason Robertson completed his first-career playoff hat trick midway through the third period as the Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Monday to take a 2-1 lead in the NHL's Western Conference final.

Wyatt Johnston and Miro Heiskanen, into the empty net, had the other goal for Dallas. Jake Oettinger made 26 saves. Roope Hintz, Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn had two assists each.



Connor McDavid, with a goal and an assist to give him 100 career playoff points, Zach Hyman and Adam Henrique replied for Edmonton, which got 17 stops from Stuart Skinner.



Dallas, which re-established home-ice advantage with the victory and owned the league's best regular-season road record, is now 6-1 in the playoffs away from American Airlines Center.



Game 4 of the best-of-seven series goes Wednesday in the Alberta capital.



Henrique returned to the lineup after sitting out seven of Edmonton's last eight games with a suspected ankle injury. Hintz, the Stars' No. 1 centre, was also back following a four-game absence because of an upper-body injury.