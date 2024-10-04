DETROIT - Nick Robertson scored two goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings 2-0 in NHL pre-season action on Thursday.

Robertson scored at 17:54 of the opening period and added another at 14:34 of the third period for Toronto (3-1-1).



Max Pacioretty picked up two assists, with Easton Cowan and David Kampf each dishing one.



The win extended the Maple Leafs' win streak to three games.



Anthony Stolarz earned a 30-save shutout in the victory.



Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for Detroit (3-2-1), which was coming off a 2-1 win over Pittsburgh.