Roberta Flack has died at 88.

The Grammy-winning singer and pianist was known for her intimate vocal and musical style on "Killing Me Softly With His Song,'' "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" and other hits.

Her publicist says she died Monday, surrounded by her family.

Flack became an overnight star in the early 1970s after Clint Eastwood used "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" in his film "Play Misty for Me."

Flack's other hits included "Feel Like Makin' Love" and a duet with former Howard University classmate Donny Hathaway, "Where is the Love?"