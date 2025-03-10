"Parasite" filmmaker Bong Joon Ho's original science fiction film "Mickey 17" opened in first place on the North American box office charts.

According to studio estimates Sunday, the Robert Pattinson-led film earned $19.1 million in its first weekend in theaters.

Worldwide it's earned a total of $53.3 million.

But profitability for the "Mickey 17" is a long way off: It cost a reported $118 million to produce.

Second place went to "Captain America: Brave New World," which added $8.5 million in its fourth weekend.

"Last Breath," "The Monkey" and "Paddington in Peru" rounded out the top five.