Windsor Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a business in Wheatley.

Chatham-Kent police were called to store last February after a man wearing a ski mask began taking lottery tickets.

Police say when an employee informed the suspect that identification was required and tickets needed to be scanned, the man ripped the OLG lottery display off the counter and made off with $1,000 in tickets.

A 31-year old man was identified through video surveillance and was taken into custody last March on charges of theft under $5,000, disguise with intent, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police say he failed to attend court last April, was re-arrested in December, with a court date in January which he also skipped.

Windsor Police found the suspect on Goyeau Street in Windsor on Thursday and was arrested for failing to attend court and was transferred to Chatham-Kent police custody.