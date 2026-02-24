Nick Reiner has pleaded not guilty in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

Nick Reiner's attorney entered the plea to two counts of first-degree murder in a Los Angeles courtroom Monday.

Authorities say the acclaimed director and his wife of 36 years were found dead with stab wounds in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14.

Nick was arrested hours later and has been held without bail for the two months since. Police have said nothing about possible motives.

Prosecutors have not decided whether to seek the death penalty.