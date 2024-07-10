The Windsor Spitfires has hired a familiar face back to the organization.

The team announced Tuesday that Rob Maggio is returning as the team's Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Maggio previously held the position from 1998 to 2008.

Spitfires' General Manager, Bill Bowler, says they're happy to add Maggio back to the organization as his role is integral to the players development.

Maggio has been the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the St. Clair College Athletic Department for the last 12 years.

He says he's deeply honoured to return to the Windsor Spitfires - where he first started his journey.

The Maggio name is synonymous with the Spitfires as his son Matthew Maggio played for the team for three seasons.