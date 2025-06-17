LONDON — A new Netflix documentary on Rob Ford promises to tell the story of an "underdog" mayor and his public struggles.

"Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" chronicles the late Toronto mayor's rise to power and his chaotic time in office, from being caught on video smoking crack cocaine to the many scandals that followed.

Its director Shianne Brown says she wanted to show the human side of Ford beyond the headlines.

She says Ford was struggling with addiction on a very public platform and she hopes her film makes people consider the circumstances that led to the now-notorious crack video.

The London-based filmmaker also says Ford's populist appeal and his promises to oppose "downtown elites" still resonate today.

"Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem" starts streaming today on Netflix.