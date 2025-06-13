A road-rage incident has led to an arrest and drug trafficking charges in Chatham-Kent.

On June 10, members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Unit obtained a search warrant for the home of a 32-year-old man in connection to a road-rage incident that occurred on May 26.

The warrant allowed officers to search for a firearm and ammunition.

On the evening of June 10, police arrested the man without incident. He was taken into custody for unauthorized possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Following a search of the residence, police seized casings and ammunition, two sets of brass knuckles, 26 grams of cocaine, 32 grams of MDMA, digital scales, packaging material, a large quantity of Canadian cash, and a cellphone.

The total value of the controlled substances is estimated at $4,800.

As a result, the man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of MDMA for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon.

The accused was arrested and transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters and was released with a court date set for the end of July.