Anyone accessing St. Clair College's main campus in Windsor via Cabana Road between July 31 and August 2, can expect traffic to be disrupted due to road paving on Cabana Road and the surrounding side streets over that three-day period.

Officials say it's recommended that people driving onto campus during those dates consider accessing the College via the Highway 3 entrance to avoid getting stuck in traffic or potential disruptions.



Surface asphalt is being be laid down on the north lane of Cabana Road and adjacent side streets today, affecting the westbound outside lane. This will cause a disruption crossing the intersection for about one hour while the lane is paved, rolled, and cooled off.



On Thursday, August 1, the south lane of Cabana Road will be paved, affecting eastbound traffic. This will once again cause a disruption crossing the intersection at the College's Cabana Road entrance for approximately one hour while the road surface is installed.



Then on Friday, August 2, the side streets will be paved, starting with the St. Clair College entrance. While the entrance will be paved one "half" at a time, there is a likelihood of backups and congestion at peak traffic times.



The work is expected to conclude on Friday, but the schedule is listed as tentative and could be adjusted, weather permitting.

