Windsor's Sikh community will gather downtown on Sunday for the annual Khalsa Day Parade.

Khalsa Day marks the Sikh New Year and the establishment of the Sikh community in 1699.

Windsor police say a number of road closures will be in place from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound on Riverside Drive East from Glengarry Avenue to Caron Avenue

Southbound on Caron Avenue to University Avenue West

Eastbound on University Avenue West to Bruce Avenue

Northbound on Bruce Avenue to Riverside Drive West

Eastbound on Riverside Drive West to Glengarry Avenue and back to Festival Plaza

You're asked to use alternate routes during this time.