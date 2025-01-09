Downtown Windsor will be busy Friday evening for the Detroit Lions drone show, and with that comes road closures.

The show will take place over the Windsor waterfront, with hundreds of drones taking off from the Riverfront Festival Plaza site - which will be closed for the launch.

Riverside Drive East from Goyeau Street to Louis Avenue will be closed from 6:30 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. or later.

Ouellette Avenue from Riverside Drive to Tuscarora will be closed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. All east and west streets intersecting at Ouellette will remain open.

And Festival Plaza will be closed for set up from 12 p.m. until the show ends at approximately 7:30 p.m.

If you are in the downtown core you do not want to be behind any large structures impeding views of the skyline. If you can see the Caesars Windsor hotel towers from your vantage point, you will be able to see the drone show.

The drone show will be Detroit Lions themed. It will start at 7 p.m., and will last approximately 15 minutes.