Be prepared for road closures Monday evening if you're heading to downtown Windsor.

The Ford Fireworks draw thousands of people along the Windsor waterfront to watch the annual spectacle above the Detroit River.

Many streets will have restricted access to the downtown core beginning at 6 p.m., including large sections of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue, along with sections of Park Avenue and McDougall Street.

Also, if your vehicle is parked in the restricted areas labelled no parking zones after 6 p.m., the vehicle will be considered illegally parked and will be subject to removal.

Constable Bianca Jackson says there will be auxiliary officers as well as patrol officers in the area, making sure that only residents who live in that area have access to certain roads.

Jackson says they will be giving full notice—a lot of notice—of when to move your vehicle.

"So we encourage everybody: if you have a vehicle in the area, please move it off the street. We will be ticketing and towing vehicles during a period of time," she says.

Transit Windsor is offering free shuttle bus service for the evening.

Shuttles will leave Devonshire Mall at 3100 Howard Ave. starting at 6 p.m. from Sydney Avenue, and the last shuttle will return to the mall from a pickup location across from the Windsor Arena on McDougall Street near Wyandotte Street West directly after the fireworks until 12:15 a.m.

Transit Windsor moved close to 10,000 people during last year's fireworks night.

Police also remind parents to use the buddy system, take a picture of your child in case they do get lost so you can provide police with an updated photo, and also set a designated meeting spot if you get separated.

You can find more information about the event here.

