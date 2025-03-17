Construction is starting on a section of University Avenue West.

The city announced Friday, University Avenue West will be under construction until December between McEwan Avenue and Salter Avenue.

Ward 2 city councillor Fabio Costante represents the area and says the work will be done in phases.

He says the current stretch will include work from McEwan to Wellington Avenue.

Costante says the work includes road reconstruction, streetscaping, boulevards, wider sidewalks, more canopy coverage, bike lanes and underground sewer work.

He says the project will also include lane reductions on University Ave.

"These still going to be access into and out of sort pockets for the buses that travel down this street to relieve some of this traffic but for the most part you're going to see a bit of a road diet and then protected bike lanes all throughout," says Costante.

He says once completed, the street will be Windsor's first complete street.

Costante says it will offer the best mode of transportation for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

"The hope is that with these improvements you're going to see even more pedestrian and cycling activity along the streets and that always is a good thing for the businesses and for those that live close by," says Costante.

He says the project will cause some disruptions.

"In some cases there's going to be lanes reduced to two lanes," he says. "So you're still going to have traffic going east and west but then there's going to be a very short period of time and we'll get notice in advance where the road maybe entirely closed for a very short period to do the mill and pave at the very end."

The city says on-street parking and bicycle lanes will not be available during construction.

Costante says work on the project is expected to continue in 2026.

Back in November, city council approved the $20-million project and awarded the tender for phase one to D’Amore Construction Ltd.