Riverside Secondary School students receive the Duke of Edinburgh International Award

Over 30 students at Riverside Secondary School in Windsor have received the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

On Thursday, the students received a pin and a certificate during a ceremony at the school.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award is a global, experiential learning framework for young people to develop essential life skills, enhance employability, and gain a sense of achievement and is used to enhance existing curriculum or programming.

The students receiving pins are from the school’s Physical Education Leadership Class and Environment Specialist High Skills Major program.

To earn this award, students must set SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound), make a positive impact through community service; develop practical and social skills that support career development; participate in an adventurous journey alongside their peers, and improve an aspect of their physical fitness.

Zain Ibrahim, who will study mechanical engineering this fall at the University of Windsor, says it was a very different experience, but he learned a lot.

“I did a lot of personal things; there are different categories. Mine was better physical activity. Another category was public speaking, being able to go out to different schools and different areas and just being able to talk comfortably and encourage other students,” he says.

Jillian Camboia, who will study kinesiology and health studies this fall at the University of Windsor, says she learned so much, and receiving the award means a lot.

“Something that, because not a lot of students get to have right now, it’s amazing to be part of this first group that gets to have this and get to say I got the Duke of Edinburgh award for all these great things I got to accomplish,” she says.

Ireland Noade, who will study kinesiology and health studies this fall at the University of Windsor, says this program really helped her and her resume.

“Public speaking I put in for more skills section, so it helped me grow with that and become more comfortable with that. It also helped me volunteer within my school community and help grow that,” she says.

The Ontario Government’s Ministry of Education recently announced new partnerships with The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award-Canada and The King’s Trust Canada.