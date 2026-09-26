River Canard tornado confirmed from Sept. 3 storm

Northern Tornadoes Project confirms an EF0 twister struck the River Canard area on Sept. 3, 2026 (Source: NTP)

A second tornado touched down in Windsor-Essex during the severe weather outbreak on Sept. 3.

An EF0 twister struck the River Canard area at about 4:19 p.m., causing damage to trees, roof shingles and power poles along a 5.1-kilometre path.

Researchers with Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed the event after completing a ground survey on Sept. 20.

am800-news-ntp-river-canard-tornado-sept3-2026-2 Northern Tornadoes Project confirms an EF0 twister struck the River Canard area on Sept. 3, 2026 (Source: NTP)

The NTP says the River Canard tornado occurred while an EF1 tornado was already on the ground between east Windsor and Wheatley. Radar imagery showed a separate area of rotation near River Canard, confirming it was a distinct tornado and not part of the Windsor-to-Wheatley storm track.

The Windsor-to-Wheatley tornado touched down at 4:18 p.m. after crossing the Detroit River from Detroit and reached peak winds of 145 km/h.

About 25 minutes later, an EF1 downburst struck south Wheatley. The straight-line wind event generated winds of up to 150 km/h, damaging trees and overturning two tractor-trailers.

The Sept. 3 storm outbreak is now confirmed to have produced two tornadoes and one downburst in Windsor-Essex.