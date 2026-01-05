A special weather statement has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says there will potentially be several hours of freezing rain beginning Tuesday morning with 1 to 2 mm of build up possible before the system comes to an end in the afternoon.

Freezing rain, which may be mixed with snow or ice pellets at times, is expected to change over to rain as temperatures rise above the freezing mark.

The weather agency says roads and walkways may become slippery and icy surfaces could be difficult to detect.

Power outages are also possible.