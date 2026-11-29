A new class action lawsuit launched was against Windsor’s Huron Lodge.

Lawyers for the estate of Vincenzo Adamo are alleging 244 people died ‘preventable’ deaths from COVID-19.

The civil class action lawsuit also covers 1,966 people (patients or visitors) who contracted the virus at Huron Lodge, owned and operated by the City of Windsor.

According to court documents, the allegations, which have not been proven in court, accuse the city of:

long-standing chronic deficiencies relating to the outdated, physically neglected and over-crowded facility

inadequate Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) training and protocols

systematic failures to inspect and oversee the long-term care home’s compliance with applicable regulatory, legal and industry standards

under-staffing

The lawyers allege these measures “…made Huron Lodge ripe for outbreaks.”

The suit also alleges “the COVID-19 outbreaks at Huron Lodge were preventable, and lives would have been saved, had the (city) not breached their common law obligations to the Class Members in the years preceding and during the pandemic.”

The suit covers any patients or visitors who got sick or died because of outbreaks between Jan. 25, 2020, and May 5, 2023.

A Windsor judge recently certified the lawsuit could proceed, but none of the allegations have been proven in court, and no date has been set for when the suit might be argued.

The City of Windsor declined to comment on the lawsuit and lawyers who are arguing it could not be reached for comment.

Pugliese v. Chartwell

The Huron Lodge lawsuit is based on the legal grounds already laid out and recognized by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in a case called Pugliese v. Chartwell.

It is a set of eight class action lawsuits filed between 2020 and 2022, on behalf of the estates of people who were infected with COVID-19 from a long-term care home across Ontario.

These suits are alleging negligence on the part of six long-term care companies including Chartwell, Schlegel, Rivera, Extendicare, Responsive and Sienna.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and no date has been set for these class action suits.