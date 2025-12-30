You're invited to ring in the new year with the Town of LaSalle.

The town will host its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show Wednesday evening at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex at 2121 Laurier Parkway.

LaSalle's manager of culture and recreation, Scott Bisson, said the approximately 14 minute show begins at 7:30 p.m.

"It's a great way for families to ring in the new year and having it a little bit earlier in the evening can make sure that families with young ones can come out and celebrate as well, and all of us get to ring in the new year with family and look forward to great 2026," he said.

The fireworks will be launched from behind the outdoor pavilion, near the splash pad, making them visible from any parking lot on-site.

Bisson recommended people come out early.

"We do have lots of parking lots at the Vollmer, but, we do recommend hopefully everyone is here early and on site by say 7:15 p.m. so that everyone in place and ready to do. We are working with LaSalle police and some security to make sure that everyone is parking in a safe manor," said Bisson.

Bisson said attendees can stay in their car and will still be able to watch the dazzling display.

"Some people like to stay in the warmth of their cars for the fireworks, other people like to bring lawn chairs and certainly we welcome people to do that as well. Looking forward to having a packed house again and ringing in the new year together," he said.

The Vollmer Centre will be close at 3 p.m. Wednesday and remain closed during the event.

Portable toilets will be available in parking lots 1, 2, 3, and 7.