TORONTO — Premier Doug Ford says Prime Minister Mark Carney's deal with China on electric vehicles has hurt Ontarians and the two have not spoken since.

Ford says he was disappointed Carney did not give him a heads-up about a potential deal before the prime minister's trip to China last week.

Carney struck a deal with China last week to allow up to 49,000 electric vehicles to receive a vastly reduced tariff rate of 6.1 per cent as they come into Canada in exchange for dropping tariffs on Canadian canola and some seafood.

Ford and Carney became fast friends after the latter's win to become prime minister in the spring.

Carney slept over at Ford's cottage in the summer while Ontario hosted all the other premiers for a First Minister's Meeting in Huntsville, Ont.

Ford says Carney's deal with China threatens the auto sector in Ontario, which is already facing difficulties under threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, who says he doesn't need cars made in Canada.