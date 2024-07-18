A popular rap star is no longer coming to The Colosseum this summer.
Caesars Windsor says due to a scheduling conflict, Rick Ross will no longer be a part of the G-Eazy show on Friday, August 23.
Caesars says the G-Eazy concert will go on as scheduled.
G-Eazy is a multi-Platinum recording artist and producer and has won a People's Choice Award for "Favourite Hip-Hop Artist," and was named to Forbes' "30 Under 30."
Tickets are still available for the show.
