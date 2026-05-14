Rib series making two stops in Windsor

The Northern Heat Rib Series is coming to Windsor two times this year.

The popular Windsor Rib & Beer Festival will be making its usual stop at Riverfront Festival Plaza next weekend (May 22-24) but will also be making an additional stop in the city from August 28 to August 30.

Rib series co-owner Mark Wilson says the event in August is taking place at Devonshire Mall.

He says Windsor is such a great community for the rib series.

“We love coming to that location that we do at Festival Plaza for years, and we just thought it’s such a great event; we got to try another one,” he says. “So we’re going to do it at the end of August at the Devonshire Mall.”

Wilson says Windsor is one of the top events for the rib series.

“We do it so early in the season, and people are saying, ‘Please, we’d love to have one when the weather is like guaranteed nice and hot, and we would love to have one later in the year,’ so we listen, and we’re coming,” says Wilson.

He says they scouted some locations last year when they were in town.

“Lately when we do events in mall locations, they’re really, really solid events,” he says. “So we drove by Devonshire Mall, and we made a connection with them, and they’ve been great to deal with. They’re excited about having us there, and so we chose that location because it’s just a lot of traffic, and malls are working for us right now.”

Six rib teams took part in last year’s event at Festival Plaza.

Wilson says new this year is a ‘cool misting zone.’

He says they’re also adding more tents and 300 more seats.