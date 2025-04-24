A request for proposal (RFP) will be reissued for the former Harrow High School.

The RFP was previously issued for developers to put forward an application for the former school, however, no bids were submitted.

During Tuesday's meeting, Essex council received an update from administration on the RFP where it was stated that five developers did a site walk-through but no proposals were submitted.

In February 2024, council voted in favour of exploring the possibility of converting the school into new high-density housing with council approving that within the RFP it be included that 20 per cent of the units would be considered affordable housing.

Administration stated that the affordable housing target may have been a reason that no RFP's were submitted, and council approved to reissue the RFP without the affordable housing portion included.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says the town received zero bids on the previous proposal.

"We think maybe the affordable housing component is challenging for developers to take on. So we still want to move forward with developing that property. Council directed administration to put our a request for proposal again - removing the affordable housing component."

She says it's sad this component has to be taken out, but it's not surprising due to the high development costs.

"I don't believe this location would be inexpensive, they have to demo the building, so we have to take that into consideration. Now that doesn't mean that we won't give consideration to proposals that come forward with an affordable housing component, or an accessible housing component, that would be ideal."

Bondy says this area doesn't need more commercial space.

"Ideally we'd like to get some residential in there, potentially multi-residential or I'd love to see tiny homes. We definitely want to have, and attract more housing to Harrow. We're building our capacity up for our pump station. And we're ready to see some more people in Harrow."

The RFP opened in mid-December 2024, and closed on March 31, 2025.

The school closed in 2016 and was purchased by the Town of Essex.

Only the school site would be sold off and the surrounding green space would remain as municipal property.