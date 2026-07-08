Rezoning application for large-scale development approved by city committee

Rendering of a large-scale development at 825 Riverside Drive West, also known as the former CKLW and current CBC building. July 6, 2026.

A major redevelopment proposal of the former CKLW and CBC building has cleared another hurdle.

The city’s Development and Heritage Standing Committee met Monday, where they approved a rezoning application for 825 Riverside Drive West, paving the way for a large-scale mixed-use development.

This development will feature five residential towers ranging from 17 to 25 storey’s, and a three-storey townhouse block, for a total of 1,602 residential units. The plan also includes limited commercial space, a naturalized green space on the eastern edge of the property, and more than 1,700 parking spaces that would be a mix of underground and podium parking.

Before construction can begin, the developer must obtain provincial permits related to species at risk, complete environmental and technical studies, and submit a heritage conservation strategy.

In June, city council voted in favour to designate the property under the Ontario Heritage Act. Before construction, the developer will have to demonstrate how the identified heritage features of the current building will be incorporated into the final design or justify why they cannot remain.

The key heritage features include the building’s distinctive green glazed brick on the north facade and its L-shaped covered breezeway.

Committee member and ward 9 councillor Kieran McKenzie says adding this many units to the city on a key waterfront property is very exciting.

“There is definitely complexity associated with the site, one of them being the fact that there is a historic building that the city has intention to designate... the CBC building as people most commonly know it. But when you look at that property, you realize how large that property actually is, and what they really have the opportunity to do there is something I think that can be really, really special.”

He says it will be a challenge, but protecting heritage assets is important.

“There will be conversations with the developer through that process. I think that acknowledging the complexity of the site and what they’re trying to achieve, there are ways that you can protect the historic and heritage assets on any property while at the same time allowing for development to be able to go forward.”

McKenzie says this is a tremendous build with residential and commercial components.

“There’s also the site is large enough for there to be green space built into it. So it really does look like it has the potential to be an incredibly beautiful site with something that’s unique from an architectural perspective in terms of a new, modern build. But at the same time, let’s look at that CBC building, recognize the history and heritage of that building, and work towards being able to integrate that into this design.”

The rezoning application will now head to city council for final approval.