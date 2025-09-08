EDMONTON — The Alberta government is set to release its revised school library book ban today.

The government had promised an updated ministerial order Friday, but the announcement was rescheduled.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said in an email after the postponement that officials were taking the time needed to ensure a revised order was clear for all school boards.

Boards originally had until the end of the month to remove books containing images, illustrations, audio and written passages with sexually explicit content.

Edmonton's public school board issued a list of 200 books that it would have to remove, including Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," prompting widespread criticism and ire from Atwood herself.

The government directed school boards last Tuesday to pause their work in complying with the initial order.

Premier Danielle Smith said the order would immediately be changed to only target books with images of sexual content, so literary classics could stay on school shelves.