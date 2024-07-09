A member of city council wants a review of the building code policies in order to address the impact of hot weather on people living in Windsor.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie has asked city administration for a review of the building code policies.

McKenzie says the building codes do speak to the minimum temperatures that need to be maintained in any new residential building, but it doesn't speak to elevated temperatures.

He points to the recent heat wave in June that resulted in several heat warnings being issued for Windsor-Essex, with temperatures above 30 C but feeling even hotter once the humidity was factored in.

"I think that there's a risk associated with that and with having that space currently unregulated," he says.

McKenzie wants administration to report back on what it would take in order for amendments to building code regulations and bylaws that would address appropriate and adequate cooling levels and capacity in residential units.

"Also for not-for-profits, as well as the private sector. I think we all have to acknowledge that climate change is real and that those impacts need to be mitigated with the various tools that we could potentially implement to protect residents in the community," he says.

Administration is expected to deliver a report back to a future meeting of city council.