OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the U.S. by automobile in July dropped 36.9 per cent compared with a year ago, the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year declines.

The agency says the number of return trips by Canadian residents from the U.S. by car totalled 1.7 million in July.

The decline came as U.S.-resident trips to Canada by automobile totalled 1.8 million in July, down 7.4 per cent from the same month in 2024.

Meanwhile, Canadian-resident return trips from abroad by air stood at 1.4 million in July, down 5.3 per cent from the same month a year earlier as the number of return trips by air from the U.S. totalled 383,700, down 25.8 per cent from a year ago. The number of Canadian-resident return trips from overseas countries rose 5.9 per cent to one million.

Non-resident arrivals to Canada by air in July totalled 1.4 million, up 3.1 per cent from a year ago.

Overall, Statistics Canada says its preliminary reading of returning Canadian residents and non-residents combined by air and automobile was 6.3 million in July, down 15.6 per cent from July 2024.