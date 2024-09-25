WASHINGTON - Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre told a congressional committee Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Favre made the announcement as part of his testimony about a welfare misspending scandal in Mississippi.



Favre does not face criminal charges, but he has repaid just over $1 million in speaking fees funded by a welfare program in the state.



He was also an investor a biotech company with ties to the case that said it was developing concussion drugs.



It is unclear if Favre's disease is connected to his football career or head injuries.

